Vikings wide receiver Jefferson kicks off Game 3 in Minnesota

NFL star leads Wild fans in pregame chant during Western Conference First Round

Justin Jefferson Wild game

© Minnesota Wild

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Justin Jefferson had the crowd go wild at Grand Casino Arena on Wednesday.

The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver led fans in a pregame chant before Game 3 of the Western Conference First Round between the Minnesota Wild and Dallas Stars.

Sporting a custom Wild jersey with his name stitched on the back, Jefferson signaled for fans to get louder as he held a microphone in his hand.

“Ya’ll say it with me, let’s play hockey,” Jefferson yelled into the mic in a video posted by the Vikings on social media.

It was the NFL star’s first-ever Wild game. He was joined by his Vikings teammates, including quarterback J.J. McCarthy, in a suite.

Jefferson has played all six of his NFL seasons with the Vikings. He is a four-time Pro Bowler and won the NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2022.

Not a bad way to kick off a playoff game.

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