Vikings wide receiver Jefferson kicks off Game 3 in Minnesota

Justin Jefferson had the crowd go wild at Grand Casino Arena on Wednesday.
The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver led fans in a pregame chant before Game 3 of the Western Conference First Round between the Minnesota Wild and Dallas Stars.
NFL star leads Wild fans in pregame chant during Western Conference First Round
© Minnesota Wild
Justin Jefferson had the crowd go wild at Grand Casino Arena on Wednesday.
The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver led fans in a pregame chant before Game 3 of the Western Conference First Round between the Minnesota Wild and Dallas Stars.
Sporting a custom Wild jersey with his name stitched on the back, Jefferson signaled for fans to get louder as he held a microphone in his hand.
“Ya’ll say it with me, let’s play hockey,” Jefferson yelled into the mic in a video posted by the Vikings on social media.
It was the NFL star’s first-ever Wild game. He was joined by his Vikings teammates, including quarterback J.J. McCarthy, in a suite.
Jefferson has played all six of his NFL seasons with the Vikings. He is a four-time Pro Bowler and won the NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2022.
Not a bad way to kick off a playoff game.