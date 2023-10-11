Cooper laughs it up with former Lightning player Callahan during interview

Short Shifts

Connor Bedard forgets stick before NHL debut

Bedard forgets to take stick before NHL debut
Vegas Golden Knights star in ESPN commercial

Golden Knights keep Stanley Cup clean in new ESPN commercial
Mitchell Marner Auston Matthews prank customers at Sobeys

Marner, Matthews prank customers at Sobeys grocery store
Golden Knights light torch at 'Monday Night Football' game

Golden Knights light torch ahead of Raiders' 'Monday Night Football' game
Mike Krzyzewski visits Carolina Hurricanes ahead of season

Krzyzewski visits Hurricanes ahead of NHL season
Freddie OConnell announces Predators Golden Pride Day

Nashville mayor Freddie O’Connell announces Oct. 10 as Predators Golden Pride Day
Golden Knights show off stunning Stanley Cup rings

Golden Knights show off stunning, extra-versatile Stanley Cup rings
Stanley Cup visits youth girls hockey players

Stanley Cup visits IIHF World Girls Hockey Weekend at Golden Knights practice rink
Rangers' Miller meets fans at signing event

Fans show support for Miller, Rangers during autograph signing at NHL Store
Domi walks out with Drake during Toronto concert stop

Tie Domi walks out with Drake during Toronto concert stop
Pittsburgh Penguins fan attends first hockey game

Penguins fan celebrates 88th birthday at first hockey game
Washington Capitals canine calendar photoshoot

Capitals pose with their dogs, rescue animals for annual calendar
Florida Panthers visit Universal Studios in Orlando

Panthers visit Universal Studios amusement park
Penguins wear Sidney Crosby Nova Scotia ties

Penguins wear matching Nova Scotia tartan neckties to preseason game
Comedian Kreischer takes ice with Ducks

Comedian Kreischer, star of 'The Machine,' takes to ice with Ducks
Drew Brees reads Ducks starters, performs ceremonial puck drop in San Diego

Drew Brees reads Ducks starters, performs ceremonial puck drop in San Diego
Young Pittsburgh Penguins fan gets puck from Sidney Crosby

Young Penguins fan has epic reaction after receiving puck from Crosby
Maple Leafs and Blue Jays players hang out

Maple Leafs hang with Blue Jays before MLB game

Cooper laughs it up with former Lightning player Callahan during interview

Pair reminisce briefly about six seasons they spent together with Tampa Bay

Ryan Callahan Jon Cooper
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper is used to seeing familiar faces during interviews on the bench, but probably never one he was ready to throw out on the ice during the penalty kill.

Ryan Callahan, who played six of his 13 NHL seasons for Cooper and the Lightning but is now an NHL analyst for ESPN, conducted an in-game interview with the coach during Tampa Bay's 5-3 season-opening win against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday.

The two shared a laugh about the situation when the questions were completed.

"Hey, last time you asked me a question you were sitting right here in equipment," Cooper said.

"You had me pinned to the bench, did you?" Callahan laughed.

"You'd be out here right now going to kill this penalty," Cooper joked.

Related Content

Nashville Predators Tampa Bay Lightning Game Recap October 10

Paul, Kucherov each scores twice, Lightning defeat Predators in season opener