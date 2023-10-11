Cooper laughs it up with former Lightning player Callahan during interview

Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper is used to seeing familiar faces during interviews on the bench, but probably never one he was ready to throw out on the ice during the penalty kill.

Ryan Callahan, who played six of his 13 NHL seasons for Cooper and the Lightning but is now an NHL analyst for ESPN, conducted an in-game interview with the coach during Tampa Bay's 5-3 season-opening win against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday.

The two shared a laugh about the situation when the questions were completed.