Paul, Kucherov each scores twice, Lightning defeat Predators in season opener

Paul put the Lightning ahead 4-3 with a power-play goal at 10:52 of the third period when he stuffed in a rebound off a shot from Mikhail Sergachev.

Brayden Point had three assists, and Jonas Johansson made 29 saves in his first game for the Lightning.

Ryan O'Reilly had a goal and an assist in his debut for the Predators, also playing their opener. Filip Forsberg had two assists, and Juuse Saros made 29 saves.

Kucherov gave the Lightning a 1-0 lead at 9:48 of the first period.

O’Reilly tied it 1-1 at 16:15 of the second period when Forsberg used a toe drag to shake Tampa Bay defenseman Victor Hedman and fed O’Reilly, who chipped the puck in from close range.

Juuso Parssinen gave the Predators a 2-1 lead 11 seconds into the third period.

Paul tied it 2-2 at 2:25 with a power-play goal during a scramble in front. Hagel gave the Lightning a 3-2 lead at 3:07 with a penalty shot after Predators defenseman Luke Schenn pulled him down and was called for holding.

Tommy Novak tied it 3-3 at 8:48 with a snap shot from the left face-off circle to the short side.

After Paul put Tampa Bay in front, Kucherov scored into an empty net at 19:58 for the 5-3 final.