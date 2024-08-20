Luongo gets shoutout on WWE Monday Night Raw

Amerant Bank Arena hosts wrestling event, Hockey Hall of Famer meets NHL fan CM Punk backstage

Luongo and CM Punk WWE

© WWE

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

With WWE’s Monday Night Raw at Amerant Bank Arena this week, it was only natural to have the Florida Panthers as part of the celebration, specifically Panthers legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Roberto Luongo.

The former NHL goalie and current member of the Panthers front office got his name engraved on the Stanley Cup for the first time after last season’s championship and went back to the arena on Monday for the first time since the Game 7 victory.

“Some nice feelings right now,” Luongo said in an interview with Jackie Redmond. “Seeing still the banners still up.”

While Luongo was talking about his upcoming day with the Cup (on Wednesday), the interview was interrupted by WWE wrestler CM Punk, a noted hockey fan and Chicago Blackhawks fan.

He, of course, didn’t forget the 2011 Stanley Cup First Round matchup between the Blackhawks and Luongo’s former team in the Vancouver Canucks, when the Canucks beat the Blackhawks in seven games.

“Not stoked about the 2011 playoffs,” joked CM Punk, “We were supposed to repeat, but we did ok.”

Despite maybe a little rivalry, CM Punk was quick to congratulate Luongo on finally getting his name on the Cup.

“I’m so happy,” CM Punk told Luongo. “It’s really cool to see good people get their due.”

Luongo – who said he grew up watching WWE – watched the event ringside and got a shoutout from host Pat McAfee.

McAfee also got a Matthew Tkachuk jersey to continue the wrestling and hockey crossover at the Panthers’ home arena.

