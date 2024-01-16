Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League announces new Mario-Lemieux Trophy

Lemieux played in the QMJHL (formerly known as the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League) from 1981-1984, setting two single-season records during the 1983-84 season that still stand today (133 goals and 282 points). He was then drafted first overall by the Penguins in that year’s NHL draft, and the rest is history.

“Playing in the QMJHL provided a great foundation for my NHL career,” said Lemieux in a press release. “I am deeply honored that the league and its clubs have chosen to attach my name to the scoring championship trophy. Thank you!”

The Hockey Hall of Famer put together one of the greatest NHL careers of all time, scoring 690 goals in 915 career games throughout 17 years in the League. He was selected as an All Star nine times and won two Stanley Cups with the Penguins.