PWHL unveils new uniforms for Inaugural 6 teams 

The Siren’s uniforms have a teal primary color with navy blue and orange accents. The team’s logo with its unique vibrating “S” design is displayed on the jersey’s crest. The hexagonal logo represents New York’s bustling energy.
The Charge’s jerseys have a red primary color for away and white for home games. They are accented with yellow, dark gray and light gray colors on the jerseys sleeves and bottom to add spark of energy. Their “C” logo is featured on the crest in white for the home jersey and red for the away jerseys.
The Sceptres’ home sweaters are royal blue with a gold and yellow team crest. The away sweaters are white with royal blue accents. Navy stripes are featured on the sleeves and bottom of the jerseys. The blue primary color represents Toronto’s leadership and pride.
The PWHL kick off their new season on Nov. 20.