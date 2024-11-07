PWHL unveils new uniforms for Inaugural 6 teams 

Women’s hockey league starts 2nd season Nov. 20

PWHL jerseys

© PWHL

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

The Professional Women’s Hockey League is skating into its second season with a new look.

The PWHL released the official uniforms for their six teams on Thursday.

In September, the league announced the official names of all six teams: Boston Fleet, Minnesota Frost, Montreal Victoire, New York Sirens, Ottawa Charge and Toronto Sceptres.

The Fleet’s home jerseys feature a dark green color scheme with light blue accents. Their away jerseys are white with blue and green accents. The letter “B” on the crest is in the shape of an anchor and features waves inside the letter in nod to the city’s maritime culture.

The Frost’s jerseys have a dark and light purple color scheme with a white accent on the home sweaters. The light purple “F” on the crest is in an icy font which symbolizes Minnesota’s winters.

The Victoire’s sweaters feature a burgundy base color for home and a cream base for away games. Navy blue shoulders accent both jerseys and bright blue stripe is featured on the bottom. The team’s logo that spells out their name and features wing-like shapes is on the crest of the uniforms.

The Siren’s uniforms have a teal primary color with navy blue and orange accents. The team’s logo with its unique vibrating “S” design is displayed on the jersey’s crest. The hexagonal logo represents New York’s bustling energy.

The Charge’s jerseys have a red primary color for away and white for home games. They are accented with yellow, dark gray and light gray colors on the jerseys sleeves and bottom to add spark of energy. Their “C” logo is featured on the crest in white for the home jersey and red for the away jerseys.

The Sceptres’ home sweaters are royal blue with a gold and yellow team crest. The away sweaters are white with royal blue accents. Navy stripes are featured on the sleeves and bottom of the jerseys. The blue primary color represents Toronto’s leadership and pride.

The PWHL kick off their new season on Nov. 20.

Short Shifts

Maple Leafs visit veterans center for Remembrance Day

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog

Berube receives standing ovation in return to St. Louis 

Tom Brady hits ice for 1st time with Tie Domi, looks sharp in hockey gear

Backlund honored for 1,000th NHL game in Calgary, all with Flames

Short Shifts Power Rankings: November 1

Fan dressed as Jarvis joins Hurricanes for postgame Storm Surge

Matthews meets young fan who dressed up as his hockey card for Halloween

Kings fans celebrate Dodgers' World Series win in stands

Goal of the season? Foegele spins around for sick backhand goal

Save of the Season? Kuemper dives for awesome glove save

Flames teammates, friends from Sweden celebrate Backlund’s 1,000th NHL game

Strome, Lapierre surprise students in classroom for Halloween

NHL, Fanatics, lululemon celebrate collaboration at launch event in NYC

Fleury gets pranked ahead of game against Penguins

Lightning welcome Stamkos back with tribute video, lengthy ovation

Fleury steps in at youth hockey practice in Pittsburgh