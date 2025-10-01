PWHL release 2025-26 schedule, to begin play on Nov. 21

The PWHL is set to drop the puck on its third season.

On Wednesday, the women’s hockey league announced Friday, Nov. 21 as the starting date for the 2025-26 season.

Two-time Walter Cup champions Minnesota Frost and the Toronto Sceptres will kick off the opening night doubleheader at Grand Casino Arena in Minnesota followed by the debut of expansion teams PWHL Seattle and PWHL Vancouver at Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver.

On Saturday, the New York Sirens will visit the Ottawa Charge at TD Place. The Boston Fleet will host the Montréal Victoire at Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell on Sunday.