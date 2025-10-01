PWHL release 2025-26 schedule, to begin play on Nov. 21

Seattle, Vancouver will face off on opening night doubleheader

PWHL schedule

© PWHL

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

The PWHL is set to drop the puck on its third season.

On Wednesday, the women’s hockey league announced Friday, Nov. 21 as the starting date for the 2025-26 season.

Two-time Walter Cup champions Minnesota Frost and the Toronto Sceptres will kick off the opening night doubleheader at Grand Casino Arena in Minnesota followed by the debut of expansion teams PWHL Seattle and PWHL Vancouver at Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver.

On Saturday, the New York Sirens will visit the Ottawa Charge at TD Place. The Boston Fleet will host the Montréal Victoire at Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell on Sunday.

Each of the eight PWHL franchises will play 30 games this season. All the teams will play against each other at least four times.

The teams were creative with their schedule release videos. The Sirens enlisted young fans to draw their opponents.

PWHL Seattle made special hot dogs for each of their opponents.

The league will take two international breaks during the season, including for the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. From Dec. 8-15, the PWHL will pause for National Team training and competition. The Olympics break will run from Jan. 29 – Feb. 25.

The regular season will wrap up on Saturday, April 25 with all eight teams scheduled to play.

Short Shifts

Barkov attends Heat practice while recovering from injury

Fever guard Cunningham rocks Blues jersey before Game 5

Three Days Grace attends Kraken preseason game

Panthers to debut scoreboard at Amerant Bank Arena

Chestnut joins Islanders at fan fest

Penguins install flower decorations for Fleury

Islanders hang out with Michael Phelps at 2025 Ryder Cup 

Sharks show off new 'Heritage 2.0' alternate jersey for 35th anniversary

Fleury’s kid pranks his dad, Malkin in Penguins locker room

Flyers coach Tocchet gets new nickname courtesy of Zegras

Wild unveil 25th anniversary jerseys for this season 

Xhekaj’s mother tears up after Canadiens forward scores in preseason game

Rangers to honor Giacomin with helmet sticker

‘Lord of the Rings’ actors rock Oilers jerseys at Edmonton Expo

Wilson, Dowd bring their kids to National Zoo 

Stanley Cup visits Bethpage Black ahead of Ryder Cup

Sabres welcome comedy icon Sandler, gift personalized character jerseys

Ovechkin cheers on son's goal at youth hockey game