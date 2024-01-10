PWHL New York players wear Islanders jerseys to UBS Arena home opener

Downie-Landry, Packer, rock NHL sweaters during walk-ins before game

PWHL New York with Islanders jerseys

© Getty Images

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

You can’t go wrong wearing a New York Islanders jersey at UBS Arena.

Before Wednesday's PWHL New York home opener at the Islanders’ home arena, forwards Jade Downie-Landry and Madison Packer arrived donning custom Islanders sweaters.

The professional women’s hockey team, in its inaugural season, is splitting its home games between UBS Arena and Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Conn. throughout the season.

On Tuesday, the PWHL New York team was at UBS Arena to watch the Islanders game against the Vancouver Canucks.

