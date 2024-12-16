Joseph brothers participate in 'awkward family photoshoot' trend

Blues teammates get into holiday spirit with hilarious sibling pictures

Joseph brothers take holiday photos split

© St. Louis Blues

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

It’s the season of giving, and the Joseph brothers are giving St. Louis Blues fans lots of laughs this year.

While modeling might not be their main job, Pierre-Olivier and Mathieu Joseph put their skills to the test this holiday season, having an “awkward family photoshoot,” and the results were priceless.

Donning their Winter Classic jerseys, the brothers-turned-teammates, posed with each other in hilarious positions, and could hardly contain their own laughter.

The Blues face off against the Chicago Blackhawks in the Discover NHL Winter Classic on Dec. 31 at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

Both brothers joined the Blues over the summer. Mathieu was traded by the Ottawa Senators to the team in July and Pierre-Olivier signed a one-year contract with the Blues.

In a game earlier this season, the brothers combined for a goal, giving their parents something to cheer for at the arena. Now, they gave their parents some amusing content for this year’s Christmas card.

