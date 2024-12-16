Joseph brothers participate in 'awkward family photoshoot' trend

Donning their Winter Classic jerseys, the brothers-turned-teammates, posed with each other in hilarious positions, and could hardly contain their own laughter.

The Blues face off against the Chicago Blackhawks in the Discover NHL Winter Classic on Dec. 31 at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

Both brothers joined the Blues over the summer. Mathieu was traded by the Ottawa Senators to the team in July and Pierre-Olivier signed a one-year contract with the Blues.

In a game earlier this season, the brothers combined for a goal, giving their parents something to cheer for at the arena. Now, they gave their parents some amusing content for this year’s Christmas card.