Pacers' McConnell shows Pittsburgh roots, dons Crosby Penguins jersey

Reserve guard arrives for game showing off black and gold

TJ McConnell pacers penguins
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell may be two states away, but his heart is still in Pittsburgh.

The NBA veteran wore a gold No. 87 Sidney Crosby jersey, complete with the captain's "C" on his way to play the Miami Heat in Indianapolis on Sunday.

McConnell, one of the best reserve point guards in the NBA, is a native of Pittsburgh and grew up a big Penguins fan.

The Penguins clearly liked what they saw from McConnell.

Last season his play off the bench helped the Pacers to the NBA Finals where he set records for points, assists, rebounds and steals for a reserve, but the Pacers fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder in seven games.

He is second in NBA history in career assists by a bench player, trailing only Lou Williams. McConnell is in his 11th NBA season and seventh with the Pacers.

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