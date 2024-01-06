Bjorkstrand cancels San Diego Airbnb reservation after All-Star game selection

On Thursday, Bjorkstrand went viral after the Kraken shared a video of head coach Dave Hakstol telling the forward he had been selected to his first career NHL All-Star Game.

Hakstol first asked Bjorkstrand what his plans were for the upcoming All-Star break.

Bjorkstrand told his coach that his family booked an Airbnb in San Diego and were hoping to enjoy some sun.

Hakstol then asked Bjorkstrand if he was able to cancel his Airbnb because he might have to book a flight to Toronto instead.

Hockey fans on the internet had a ball with Bjorkstrand’s stunned reaction to the news.