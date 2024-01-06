Bjorkstrand cancels San Diego Airbnb reservation after All-Star game selection

Kraken forward jokes about viral video in Instagram post

Bjorkstrand airbnb

© Oliver Bjorkstrand/Seattle Kraken

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Oliver Bjorkstrand is trading in his board shorts for his winter parka during All-Star break.

The Seattle Kraken forward posted on Instagram that he canceled his San Diego Airbnb reservation after being selected to the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto.

On Thursday, Bjorkstrand went viral after the Kraken shared a video of head coach Dave Hakstol telling the forward he had been selected to his first career NHL All-Star Game.

Hakstol first asked Bjorkstrand what his plans were for the upcoming All-Star break.

Bjorkstrand told his coach that his family booked an Airbnb in San Diego and were hoping to enjoy some sun.

Hakstol then asked Bjorkstrand if he was able to cancel his Airbnb because he might have to book a flight to Toronto instead.

Hockey fans on the internet had a ball with Bjorkstrand’s stunned reaction to the news.

“I don’t always have the best reactions (ask my wife), but I couldn’t be more honored to be selected!!!” the Kraken forward wrote on Instagram.

