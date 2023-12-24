NHL teams deck out in festive outfits to celebrate holiday season

Players put on ugly sweaters, Christmas-themed suits

NHL players xmas spirit

© San Jose Sharks/Boston Bruins

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

NHL teams are spreading holiday cheer by dressing loudly, so check it out here.

The Boston Bruins put on their ugliest sweaters before their game against the Minnesota Wild at TD Garden on Tuesday.

The San Jose Sharks made sure their fans got into the holiday spirit by giving away Sharks holiday sweater shirseys before their game against the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday.

Sharks players arrived at the SAP Center dressed in Christmas-themed suits.

Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin added a candy cane to his green suit and held a coffee cup that said “Merry Christmas” as he arrived at the American Airlines Center on Thursday.

The Stars also held their second annual gingerbread house competition earlier in the week. Goalie Scott Wedgewood won this year’s contest.

The Florida Panthers invited Santa Claus to bang the pregame drum and lead fans in a “Let’s Go Panthers” chant before their game against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday.

Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty dressed in a Santa suit and guaranteed he’d be put on the naughty list when he jumped on top of the Christmas tree at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday.

The Los Angeles Kings sported green and red practice jerseys during their morning skate on Saturday.

