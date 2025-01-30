NHL HOCKEYVERSE Matchup of the Week brings fans closer to games

One of the main objectives of the new initiative is to bring young fans closer to the game and to the NHL. To help bring in those young viewers, the program will feature teenage broadcasters, who will appear as animated avatars, to give play-by-play and commentary in a youthful manner.

“A younger voice delivering the game from a play-by-play standpoint and from a commentary standpoint has proven to drive higher level of engagement,” said Lehanski. “People want to be with people they feel a connection with. We’ll go beyond that to create a visual experience that complements it as well with unique characters, unique environments, unique settings that is designed for a younger audience.”

The broadcasters were selected from the Bruce Beck Sports Broadcasting Camp, a New York City-based sports broadcasting class for teenagers aged 13 and up. The camp is run by longtime sports broadcaster Bruce Beck, a well-known staple in the industry.

“We’ve tapped into that to try and find really skillful young people,” said Lehanski.

Lehanski said the League will determine which matchups are highlighted based on the teams that are playing as well as certain storylines worth following, such as playoff races or games leading up to a big event.

The first episode, airing Feb. 1, will feature a recap of the Vancouver Canucks-Washington Capitals matchup from Jan. 25 (a 2-1 Canucks win featuring two goals by Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes).

“We’re hoping that these condensed games serve as an entry point for what we hope will be future avid fans of the National Hockey League,” said Lehanski. “So we’re trying to deliver exciting matchups. We’re really hoping that it catapults interest in the NHL beyond just the condensed games.”