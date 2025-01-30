NHL HOCKEYVERSE Matchup of the Week brings fans closer to games

Saturday morning cartoons are about to get a brand-new look.
Every Saturday, starting Feb. 1, fans will be able to tune in to watch NHL HOCKEYVERSE Matchup of the Week, a new animated program featuring a 30-minute recap of an NHL regular season game from the week prior.
NHL HOCKEYVERSE Matchup of the Week brings new life to those NHL matchups, using NHL EDGE Positional Data to animate all the action. This is the same technology used for the League’s animated games from previous seasons.
“The last two years we specifically did this as a full live game,” said David Lehanski, NHL executive vice president, business development & innovation. “What we’re trying to do this year is build on that, produce more full games, but also test more shorter form content.
“We’re taking some of the success that we’ve had producing these long form, full games as animations and creating shorter form content on a weekly basis,” he added.