Celebrity fans of each team in 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Western Conference

Dallas Stars:

Pantera

Pantera has been the soundtrack of the Dallas Stars since 1999. The heavy metal band from Arlington, Texas, created the Stars fight song titled “Puck Off” during the 1999 Stanley Cup Final run. It is now used as the Stars official goal song.

Minnesota Wild:

Nick Swardson, Richard Dean Anderson

Actor and comedian Nick Swardson lives for Minnesota sports. The “Happy Gilmore 2” star, who grew up in the Twin Cities, frequently posts on social media about his Minnesota fandom. “MacGyver” actor Richard Dean Anderson grew up playing hockey and roots for his hometown team, the Wild, speaking of his fandom publicly many times.

Vegas Golden Knights:

Lil Jon, Bryce Harper

Lil Jon gets turned up for the Vegas Golden Knights. The rapper wore the team’s Stanley Cup championship ring during the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show. In 2022, Lil Jon suggested a bold new game plan for the team: “Shots.” MLB star Bryce Harper, who grew up in Vegas, has been a fan since the team’s inception and attends games at T-Mobile Arena during the baseball offseason.