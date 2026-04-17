The quest for the Stanley Cup is on. Fans of 16 NHL teams hope their team will be lifting Lord Stanley come June. A couple familiar faces could be in the stands cheering on their teams. Take a look at what teams famous fans are rooting for in the Western Conference.
Celebrity fans of each team in 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs: Western Conference
Actors, singers, sports stars relish NHL fandom
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Western Conference
Colorado Avalanche:
Rebecca Yarros, Trey Parker
Author Rebecca Yarros and “South Park” creator Trey Parker are a mile high on the Avalanche. Yarros, a hockey mom, became a fan of the Avalanche when she moved to Colorado with her family. In November, the Avalanche hosted a “Fourth Wing” night in honor of Yarros’ best-selling series, which she attended. Parker, who is from Colorado, has featured the Avs in the 2006 “South Park” episode “Stanley Cup.”
Dallas Stars:
Pantera
Pantera has been the soundtrack of the Dallas Stars since 1999. The heavy metal band from Arlington, Texas, created the Stars fight song titled “Puck Off” during the 1999 Stanley Cup Final run. It is now used as the Stars official goal song.
Minnesota Wild:
Nick Swardson, Richard Dean Anderson
Actor and comedian Nick Swardson lives for Minnesota sports. The “Happy Gilmore 2” star, who grew up in the Twin Cities, frequently posts on social media about his Minnesota fandom. “MacGyver” actor Richard Dean Anderson grew up playing hockey and roots for his hometown team, the Wild, speaking of his fandom publicly many times.
Vegas Golden Knights:
Lil Jon, Bryce Harper
Lil Jon gets turned up for the Vegas Golden Knights. The rapper wore the team’s Stanley Cup championship ring during the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show. In 2022, Lil Jon suggested a bold new game plan for the team: “Shots.” MLB star Bryce Harper, who grew up in Vegas, has been a fan since the team’s inception and attends games at T-Mobile Arena during the baseball offseason.
Edmonton Oilers:
Brett Kissel, Jordan Buhat
Country singer Brett Kissel and “Grown-ish” actor Jordan Buhat bleed orange and blue. Buhat routinely posts reactions to Oilers games on his TikTok account. In January, the Edmonton native shared the Oilers have won the last seven games he has attended. Kissel also constantly shares his love for the Oilers on social media. The singer has performed the Canadian national anthem numerous times before games including before the 2023 Heritage Classic between the Oilers and Calgary Flames.
Anaheim Ducks:
Adam Brody and Leighton Meester
Actor Adam Brody and actress Leighton Meester can’t get enough of the Ducks this season. The married couple cheered on the team at Honda Center in January and April. Brody and Meester were gifted a Ducks jersey by Wild Wing at the January game.
Utah Mammoth:
Benson Boone, Jaxson Dart
Dart, the New York Giants starting quarterback, grew up in Kaysville, Utah. Earlier this season he hung out with Mammoth mascot Tusky and threw footballs into the crowd at a game in January. Boone, who lives just a bit south of Salt Lake City, also attended a game in January showing up all over the team's social media feeds pumping up the crowd at Delta Center.
Los Angeles Kings:
Will Ferrell
There’s no bigger Los Angeles Kings fan then Will Ferrell. The comedic actor is a staple at Crypto.com Arena and has season tickets behind the glass. Ferrell is no stranger to dressing up at games as his iconic character from the hit movie "Elf" or as an NHL referee. On Saturday, he hung with “Anchorman” costar (and Boston Bruins fan) Steve Carell at the Kings game. Who knows who he’ll bring to the playoffs?