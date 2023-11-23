Short Shifts

Predators honor former GM Poile with special pregame ceremony

Longtime executive retired in June after 51-year NHL career

Poile ceremony

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

David Poile was treated like gold on Wednesday.

The former Nashville Predators president of hockey operations/general manager was honored with a special pregame ceremony before the team’s game against the Calgary Flames at Bridgestone Arena.

Poile spent 51 years in the NHL, 25 of them as the Predators general manager, before announcing his retirement in June. He holds the record for most wins as a general manager in NHL history.

The longtime NHL executive was joined by his entire family on the ice during the ceremony.

The Predators raised a banner to the Bridgestone Arena rafters in honor of Poile’s accomplishments with the franchise.

Nashville also announced that Poile will be their first inductee to the newly formed Preds GOLDen Hall.

Poile will be inducted in 2024. He will also serve as the Preds GOLDen Hall chairman and leader of the selection committee.

General managers and coaches throughout the league created video messages honoring Poile.

Flames general manager Craig Conroy surprised Poile with a special plaque commemorating his time with the organization before the game.

Poile started his career with the Atlanta Flames in 1972, becoming assistant general manager in 1977. He was with the team when they relocated to Calgary in 1980 and stayed until 1982.