Predators honor former GM Poile with special pregame ceremony

David Poile was treated like gold on Wednesday.

The former Nashville Predators president of hockey operations/general manager was honored with a special pregame ceremony before the team’s game against the Calgary Flames at Bridgestone Arena.

Poile spent 51 years in the NHL, 25 of them as the Predators general manager, before announcing his retirement in June. He holds the record for most wins as a general manager in NHL history.

The longtime NHL executive was joined by his entire family on the ice during the ceremony.

The Predators raised a banner to the Bridgestone Arena rafters in honor of Poile’s accomplishments with the franchise.