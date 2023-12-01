Marner struggles to remove mouth guard from face mask

Mitchell Marner’s new equipment may be his lucky charm on the ice, but he's still getting a little used to it on the bench.

The Toronto Maple Leafs forward ran into some trouble when he tried to remove his mouth guard during a break in the action in a game against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday.

Marner struggled to wiggle his mouth guard out of his large protective mask while sitting on the Maple Leafs bench. It took the forward a couple times before he finally got it through bottom of the helmet.

Marner sported the special equipment after taking a puck to the face in the Maple Leafs game against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday.

Despite the early speed bump, the new mask proved to be good luck -- Marner already had a hat trick by the second period.

The hat trick was the second of his career.