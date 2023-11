The sign caught Marner's attention, much like the way Zeus has caught the attention of dog-loving Maple Leafs fans, and he skated over, flipped a puck to the fan, who tossed the dog toy over the glass to him.

Upon returning home, Marner shared a video of him handing the toy, which appeared to be a plush in the shape of a lobster, to his best pal.

Zeus seemed to be pretty happy about the gift. In the video the pooch approaches with what we assume is a baseball cap of Marner's in his mouth. However it is quickly ditched for the new toy as Zeus walks away in triumph.