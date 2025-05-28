Sullivan takes out billboard in Pittsburgh thanking team, city, fans

Former Penguins coach, now with Rangers, won back-to-back Stanley Cup championships with team

Sullivan billboard

© Pittsburgh Penguins

By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

Mike Sullivan has left the Pittsburgh Penguins after 10 seasons as coach. But part of him remains behind.

Sullivan took out a billboard in Pittsburgh on Wednesday expressing gratitude to the Penguins, their fans and the city. The 57-year-old was named coach of the New York Rangers on May 2, four days after he and the Penguins decided to part April 28.

“Thank you, Pittsburgh,” the billboard reads. “Cup family is forever. -- Mike Sullivan.”

It has a picture of Sullivan lifting the Stanley Cup. He won back-to-back championships with the Penguins in 2016 and 2017 after being hired Dec. 12, 2015, replacing Mike Johnston.

Sullivan qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs in his first seven seasons with Pittsburgh, but won't return after missing for a third straight. He has won (409) and coached (753) the most games in Penguins history.

On Dec. 6, Sullivan reflected on his time in Pittsburgh nearing his nine-year anniversary. As he answered, his eyes began to well.

"Tough for me to put it into words," Sullivan said then. "I mean, it's been life-changing, this experience. ... From a career standpoint, it's been a game-changer in so many ways. I am so privileged to have the opportunity to coach here in Pittsburgh. It's a first-class organization.”

