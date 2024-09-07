Panthers forward Rodrigues throws out first pitch at Marlins game

MIAMI -- Evan Rodrigues said he had not thrown a baseball since last summer, yet he was charged with a pretty important task on Friday night.

Before the Miami Marlins took on the Philadelphia Phillies, the Florida Panthers’ forward threw out one of the ceremonial first pitches at LoanDepot Park.

It was a strike. Depending, of course, on who called it.

"A little high," Rodrigues said with a grin. "And wide."

Friday night was the annual Panthers Night at the ballpark, and Rodrigues was honored with throwing out the ceremonial first pitch.

It was the first Panthers Night with the Marlins since the team won the Stanley Cup in June, and fans were excited to get a glimpse of one of their heroes.

The Marlins offered special hockey jerseys to select ticket holders, and team mascots Stanley C. Panther and Viktor E. Ratt joined Billy the Marlin on the field before the game.