Short Shifts

Senators, NHL mourn actor Matthew Perry, dead at 54

By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

The Ottawa Senators paid tribute to one of their most famous fans, comic actor Matthew Perry, who died tragically at age 54 on Saturday.

The team shared a video clip of Perry at a Senators game, clad in a home black Senators jersey, waving to the crowd and showing off the logo.

Perry was born in Massachussettes but moved to Ottawa around the time of his first birthday. He attended school with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau before moving to California at age 15.

Perry is best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the hit comedy "Friends," which ran from 1994-2004 and guest starred on dozens of other television shows.

His numerous film credits include "Fools Rush In" opposite Selma Hayek and "The Whole Nine Yards" with Bruce Willis. In the latter Perry wore a T-shirt with a Senators logo on it for a scene.

Perry was no stranger to Los Angeles Kings games while working as an actor. The Kings organist played "I'll Be There For You," the theme song from "Friends" during their game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday after news of Perry's death became public.

He was hailed as an "advocate and devoted friend of the game of hockey" by the NHL.