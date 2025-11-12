Tkachuk brothers launch new weekly podcast ‘Wingmen’

Matthew and Brady Tkachuk are going to be tuning up some good vibes on their new podcast.

The brothers announced their new show, “Wingmen,” on Wednesday. The first episode drops on Thursday.

“For us it’s super exciting,” Matthew said on “The Pat McAfee Show” after the announcement. “We’re just super excited. [Brady and I] FaceTime pretty much daily or weekly, now we’re getting paid to do it once a week, are you kidding me? So it’s pretty exciting and I’m just super excited to grow the game.”

Matthew, a forward for the Florida Panthers, said that the brothers were approached right before the playoffs about the idea. Since both him and Brady were still competing in the postseason, they put it on the backburner.

Once Matthew raised the Stanley Cup with the Panthers and the season finished up, they circled back to the idea and it “started to slowly pick up some steam in the summer.”

“It just happened really quickly,” Matthew said. “And now it’s finally actually happening.”