Tkachuk brothers launch new weekly podcast ‘Wingmen’

Show debuts Thursday, with new episodes each week throughout NHL season

NHLPA Tkachuk brothers

© Andre Ringuette/Getty Images

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Matthew and Brady Tkachuk are going to be tuning up some good vibes on their new podcast.

The brothers announced their new show, “Wingmen,” on Wednesday. The first episode drops on Thursday.

“For us it’s super exciting,” Matthew said on “The Pat McAfee Show” after the announcement. “We’re just super excited. [Brady and I] FaceTime pretty much daily or weekly, now we’re getting paid to do it once a week, are you kidding me? So it’s pretty exciting and I’m just super excited to grow the game.”

Matthew, a forward for the Florida Panthers, said that the brothers were approached right before the playoffs about the idea. Since both him and Brady were still competing in the postseason, they put it on the backburner.

Once Matthew raised the Stanley Cup with the Panthers and the season finished up, they circled back to the idea and it “started to slowly pick up some steam in the summer.”

“It just happened really quickly,” Matthew said. “And now it’s finally actually happening.”

The first few episodes will just be the Tkachuk brothers chatting, Brady said, about all things hockey and all sports, and “other life things.”

“That’s what our FaceTimes are usually about,” said Brady, forward for the Ottawa Senators. “We’re excited about building off that and sometime down the road inviting some guests and really having a great time with them.”

“Wingmen” is being produced by Wave Sports & Entertainment, the same company who works on NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce’s hit podcast, “New Heights.”

Episodes will be released every Wednesday throughout the NHL season.

“Our dad always said, ‘You better leave the game in a better place than when you got here,’” Matthew said. “But this is our best way of doing it. We feel like we’re the luckiest guys in hockey.”

Related Content

United States having 'good problems' filling Olympic roster, GM Guerin says

U.S. says ‘it’s our time’ to win Olympic gold medal at Milano Cortina 2026

Senators finding ways to win without injured Tkachuk 

Short Shifts

Mammoth host Make-A-Wish kid for day

Luke Grahame making hockey more accessible through ‘Rink Dude’

Panthers equipment manager sets record wearing jerseys

Wild celebrates Johansson’s 1,000th NHL game with pregame ceremony

Chara gets ovation from fans after Hall of Fame induction

Kopitar’s kids cheer on Kings forward during last visit to Montreal

Thornton makes fan's day at Hockey Hall of Fame Q&A session

Lundqvist enjoys double wins with New York sports

Star Wears: Anaheim Ducks award Gordon Bombay 'Mighty Ducks' jacket to player of game

Kopitar gets jersey from Crosby after last regular season matchup

Celebrini jokes he sees dentist 'a couple times' on Warriors broadcast

Matthews salutes Thornton after Hockey Hall of Fame induction

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Rangers celebrate ‘Milestones & Moments’ throughout 100 seasons

Pink takes in Devils' latest home victory

Devils host 3 Make-A-Wish kids for practice, game

Short Shifts Power Rankings: November 7

Penguins salute Ovechkin for 900th NHL goal