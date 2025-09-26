Fleury’s kid pranks his dad, Malkin in Penguins locker room

6-year-old places fake bug in equipment before morning skate

Fleury's son pranks Pens

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Marc-Andre Fleury’s son has a knack for the family business.

The veteran goalie’s son, James, played a few pranks in the Pittsburgh Penguins locker room Friday.

The 6-year-old placed a fake cockroach in his dad’s goalie pads before the team’s morning skate. He then chose Evgeni Malkin as his next victim, placing the fake bug in the veteran forward’s tape.

Earlier in the month, Fleury signed a professional tryout contract with the Penguins. The veteran goalie is set to play one final time during the Penguins preseason game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; NHLN, SN-PIT).

Fleury was selected by the Penguins with the No. 1 pick in 2003 NHL Draft. He played 13 of his 21 NHL seasons in Pittsburgh, winning the Stanley Cup three times (2009, 2016, 2017).

Penguins captain Sidney Crosby thought James’ future in pranking looks bright.

“He's going to get there,” Crosby said. “He's got the right teacher. He's going to have to do a couple to get used to it, but he'll get there eventually. He's the future, that's for sure. He's the future."

Forward Bryan Rust revealed the young prankster even put a fake snake in the bathroom.

“He did not get me. I saw him get [Malkin],” Rust said. “[He] put a rubber snake in the bathroom. I’m not sure if it got anybody, but I’m sure it did. It’s fun to see the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.”

No one is safe around those Fleury boys.

NHL.com independent correspondent Wes Crosby contributed to this report.

