If you ever need someone to get you out of social studies class, Marc-Andre Fleury seems to be a pretty good choice.

During a morning skate last month, as the Minnesota Wild goalie was signing autographs, a young fan, Luc, had a special request for Fleury: Ask Luc’s teacher to excuse him from class that day.

After a quick laugh, Fleury was happy to comply, and it made for a great video.