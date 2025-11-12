Luke Grahame making hockey more accessible through ‘Rink Dude’

For 8-year-old Luke Grahame, what started as a stray comment at the hockey rink has turned into an opportunity to help more kids lace up their skates.

Luke, from Denver, is no stranger to the sport of hockey.

His grandfather, Ron, played along with the great Gordie Howe back in the day and his dad, John, played eight seasons in the NHL and won the Stanley Cup in 2004.

Not to mention his grandmother, Charlotte, who worked for the Colorado Avalanche for 28 years and was with the team when they won the Cup in 1996 and again in 2001.

And now both of Luke's older brothers play hockey, which is where “Rink Dude” comes into play.