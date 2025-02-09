Kings celebrate Lewis for 1,000th NHL game

The Kings hosted Lewis' family on the ice and showered him with gifts for the accomplishment. After a special tribute video, Kings president Luc Robitaille and GM Rob Blake presented Lewis with a special crystal and the customary silver stick on behalf of the NHL. Lewis' three children were given replica mini sliver sticks.

Kings captain Anze Kopitar and defenseman Drew Doughty gave Lewis a Rolex watch from teammates, who also pitched in to send him and his family on a trip to Colorado Springs.

The celebration was delayed for a bit as Lewis hit the mark on Jan. 4 but then missed time with a lower body injury. After he returned, the Kings had home games postponed due to the Los Angeles wildfires.

"The whole thing where he gets hurt and then the fires (the night) we're supposed to honor him. It's just been a long process, so nice to see him get this honor," Kings coach Jim Hiller said. "For the family, Kopi, Drew, all the guys that spent so much time with him — we love him, but those guys have deep, deep roots, and I think they’re extremely proud."

