Kings fans stick around after game to see Dodgers win 2025 World Series

During the third period, the Kings put the Dodgers game up on the scoreboard, running a split screen so L.A. die-hards could keep an eye on both games. Cheers erupted while Kings forward Andrei Kuzmenko's goal was announced because it was simultaneously shown with the Dodgers game-tying, 9th inning home run, smacked by Miguel Rojas.

“It got so loud, you know why it’s loud, but it got pretty tricky there trying to call lines," said Devils coach Sheldon Keefe. "Luckily our goaltender stayed dialed in through that.”

The Dodgers would go ahead for good on Will Smith's 11th inning home run.

The Kings organist, Dieter Ruehle, played the familiar "Let's Go Dodgers!" notes during the game, the same as he does for Dodgers home games. And, after the second-straight World Series victory was secured, broke out the MLB team's victory song, "I Love L.A." by Randy Newman.

While the Kings season is only 13 games old, the party is just starting for Dodgers fans.

