Kings fans stick around after game to see Dodgers win 2025 World Series

Los Angeles celebrates dramatic comeback win in Game 7 at Crypto.com Arena

Kings Dodgers Crypto Arena

© Juan Ocampo/NHLI via Getty Images

By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

You'd almost never hear cheers at Crypto.com Arena after a Kings loss, but Saturday night was an exception.

Los Angeles Kings fans hung around after Saturday's loss to the New Jersey Devils to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers conclude a thrilling Game 7 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays to win their second straight World Series title.

The team shared video of fans cheering on the Dodgers celebration on social media.

During the third period, the Kings put the Dodgers game up on the scoreboard, running a split screen so L.A. die-hards could keep an eye on both games. Cheers erupted while Kings forward Andrei Kuzmenko's goal was announced because it was simultaneously shown with the Dodgers game-tying, 9th inning home run, smacked by Miguel Rojas.

“It got so loud, you know why it’s loud, but it got pretty tricky there trying to call lines," said Devils coach Sheldon Keefe. "Luckily our goaltender stayed dialed in through that.”

The Dodgers would go ahead for good on Will Smith's 11th inning home run.

The Kings organist, Dieter Ruehle, played the familiar "Let's Go Dodgers!" notes during the game, the same as he does for Dodgers home games. And, after the second-straight World Series victory was secured, broke out the MLB team's victory song, "I Love L.A." by Randy Newman.

While the Kings season is only 13 games old, the party is just starting for Dodgers fans.

-NHL.com Independent Correspondent Dan Greenspan contributed to this report.

Short Shifts

Marchand points to sky after goal in honor of friend’s late daughter

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Blue Jays Guerrero Jr. rocks Poulin 'Captain Clutch' Canada jersey to Game 7 of World Series

Cooley, Guenther, Tusky join ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ broadcast in Salt Lake City

Gibson receives warm welcome back to Anaheim 

NHL players break out costumes for Hockey Halloween 

Short Shifts Power Rankings: October 31

Stars fan Cable Pickering brings energy to home games with full goalie outfit

Penguins, Wild honor Make-A-Wish child

Oilers honor Henrique for 1,000th NHL game

Kraken dress as Adam Sandler characters during comedian’s show in Seattle

Stars rock special T-shirts in honor of Seguin’s 1,000th NHL game

Lightning celebrate Kucherov’s 1,000th career point with special ceremony

Ducks have hilarious reactions to spooky surprise 

Marchand coaches team in Nova Scotia to help friend who lost daughter to cancer 

Blues trick-or-treat with patients from St. Louis Children’s Hospital

Jack Hughes named Polo Ralph Lauren ambassador for 2026 Olympics

Gaborik reads Wild starting lineup, drops puck before 25th anniversary game