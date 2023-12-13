Cooley takes opening face off against Crosby, receives warm welcome in hometown

Logan Cooley and Sidney Crosby had a full circle moment on Tuesday.

The Arizona Coyotes rookie took the opening face off against the Penguins captain during their game at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

Cooley, who is the highest-draft pick from Pittsburgh, was a participant in the first season of Crosby’s Little Penguins Learn to Play Hockey Program in 2008.

Crosby’s program teaches kids ages 5 to 9 the fundamentals of hockey and offers free hockey equipment.

“For him to give you free equipment, and just for kids to go out there and have fun and see what it's all about. … When I first stepped foot on that ice, I knew I loved it, and wanted to do something special with it,” Cooley told the Penguins website. “So, it was definitely huge, and it was a huge start for my career. It’s super fun that I have a guy like Crosby to kind of get me started with the game.”