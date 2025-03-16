Landeskog presents MacKinnon with golden stick during pregame ceremony

The crowd erupted as Landeskog made his way onto the ice during the ceremony.

Landeskog currently serves as the Avalanche captain despite injury. He assisted on MacKinnon’s first NHL goal back in 2013, and the two won the Stanley Cup together in 2022.

MacKinnon reached the 1,000-point mark on March 10 after recording his first of two assists against the Chicago Blackhawks at Ball Arena.

During Sunday’s ceremony, MacKinnon was joined by his parents, Graham and Kathy, and his fiancé, Charlotte, at center ice while the team played a video highlight reel of his career so far.

After the video, teammates Cale Makar and Devon Toews presented Kathy and Charlotte with a bouquet of flowers. Andrew Cogliano, former teammate of MacKinnon now serving as special assistant to the general manager for the Avalanche, then presented MacKinnon with a commemorative Tiffany crystal.