Landeskog presents MacKinnon with golden stick during pregame ceremony

Injured Avalanche captain honors teammate for reaching 1,000 career points

DAL@COL: MacKinnon celebrates recent milestone with family, teammates, fans

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Nathan MacKinnon has created countless unforgettable moments on his way to reaching 1,000 career points, and now he can add one more to that list.

During Sunday's pregame ceremony honoring MacKinnon for that impressive 1,000-point milestone, Colorado Avalanche teammate Gabriel Landeskog made a special appearance to present him with the traditional gold stick commemorating the achievement.

The crowd erupted as Landeskog made his way onto the ice during the ceremony.

Landeskog currently serves as the Avalanche captain despite injury. He assisted on MacKinnon’s first NHL goal back in 2013, and the two won the Stanley Cup together in 2022.

MacKinnon reached the 1,000-point mark on March 10 after recording his first of two assists against the Chicago Blackhawks at Ball Arena.

During Sunday’s ceremony, MacKinnon was joined by his parents, Graham and Kathy, and his fiancé, Charlotte, at center ice while the team played a video highlight reel of his career so far.

After the video, teammates Cale Makar and Devon Toews presented Kathy and Charlotte with a bouquet of flowers. Andrew Cogliano, former teammate of MacKinnon now serving as special assistant to the general manager for the Avalanche, then presented MacKinnon with a commemorative Tiffany crystal.

Short Shifts

New Sharks forward Giles keeps busy with NHL milestone, playing vs. idol

Nash gifts Rangers broadcaster Rosen signed jersey before final game in Columbus

Ducks meet young cancer patient after seeing heartwarming sign

Oilers players Pickard, Skinner, try classic video game 'NHL '94'

Short Shifts Power Rankings: March 14

Save of the Season? Ullmark jumps across crease for impressive glove save

Nyman’s parents have priceless reaction to his 1st NHL goal 

Panthers donate Stanley Cup ring to Hockey Hall of Fame

Price cheers on Canadiens against Canucks in Vancouver

Dylan Strome shares sweet moment with family before game against brother, Ducks

Kopitar makes appearance on Netflix series ‘Drive to Survive’

Capitals release special lawn signs celebrating 'The GR8 CHASE'

Hurricanes celebrate Burns’ birthday with fake beards

Minnesota All Hockey Hair Team shows off flow at 2025 High School State Tournament

Bruins post tribute video for Marchand after 16 seasons with team

Jarvis, Kotkaniemi fire up crowd before PWHL Takeover Tour game in Raleigh

Backstrom receives standing ovation from Capitals fans before ceremonial puck drop

Short Shifts Power Rankings: March 7