Kings players walk red carpet at 67th Grammy Awards

The Los Angeles Kings brought the ice to the Grammys red carpet.
Forwards Quinton Byfield , Akil Thomas and Alex Laferriere and defenseman Jordan Spence made an appearance at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night.
Byfield, Thomas, Laferriere and Spence show up for glitzy event honoring music's biggest acts
The Los Angeles Kings brought the ice to the Grammys red carpet.
Forwards Quinton Byfield , Akil Thomas and Alex Laferriere and defenseman Jordan Spence made an appearance at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday night.
The biggest stars in music descended on Los Angeles for the awards show, held at the Kings home, Crypto.com Arena. The show was dedicated to the cause of helping fire relief in the Greater Los Angeles area.
The players looked right at home at the music show. Do we smell the formation of a new boy band?