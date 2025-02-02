NHL exec Davis drops puck before PWHL Sirens game, shows support for women’s hockey

"Hockey is a sport that we have to continue to build on inclusion and diversity," Sirens forward Jessie Eldridge said. "When we have someone of her caliber come to our game to try and push that, we want to push it in the communities, and we want more and more girls playing our sport. So, I think she’s an awesome representative."

Davis is in her seventh season with the NHL and said she’s seen “huge and substantive” growth in women’s hockey throughout that time. She mentioned the creation of the NHL’s Female Hockey Advisory Committee five years ago, plus the start of the PWHL, as two major examples of the growth of women’s hockey just in the last few years.

“Both from on the ice and off the ice, we have seen a spectacular amount of growth as it relates to the female demographic and that happens because of commitment, intentionality and, of course, impact,” Davis said.

Just as important as it is to build female support for the sport, Davis recognized the importance of allies supporting the initiative.

“As many women we see here in this stadium, we see an equal number of men,” Davis said. “And it’s important to understand that the growth of any sport, the growth of any movement requires not only those who are part of the movement but allies who also participate in the movement.”

Since Davis joined the NHL in 2017 under NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, she has led initiatives to develop and retain fans, particularly multi-cultural audiences.

“I’ve always been a proponent – throughout my entire career and my life – of women in leadership roles,” Davis said. “And so the importance of understanding the intersection of gender, race and ethnicity as it relates to women of color, to be able to see the representation here both as fans, as employees on and off the ice, it tells me that despite what might be appearing to be in some ways setbacks in our country and even across the globe that we should still be very encouraged by what opportunities lie in front of us for women and women of color.”