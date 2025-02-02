NHL exec Davis drops puck before PWHL Sirens game, shows support for women’s hockey

NEWARK -- NHL executive Kim Davis saw an opportunity to spread awareness of the importance of diversity in women’s hockey and she didn’t hesitate to take it.
Davis – the NHL’s senior executive vice president of social impact, growth initiatives and legislative affairs – was invited to drop the ceremonial puck before a PWHL game between the New York Sirens and the Montreal Victoire at Prudential Center on Sunday, the second day of the nationwide celebration of Black History Month.
“It’s a full circle moment because there are so many young girls here who are looking up to the players and players looking up to the senior women,” said Davis. “And it really is the importance of – as Billie Jean King says – ‘If you see it, you can be it.’ And for me, that’s what this game and our sport represents.
“Just the excitement of young women seeing another woman in a senior role drop the puck, you can feel the connection and the pride on both sides,” Davis added. “Me being extremely proud of them and them being proud that there was a senior woman that loves the sport of hockey.”
For the puck drop, Davis was joined by Sirens captain Micah Zandee-Hart and Victoire captain Marie-Philip Poulin at center ice.