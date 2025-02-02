NHL exec Davis drops puck before PWHL Sirens game, shows support for women’s hockey

Trailblazer talks importance of females in leadership roles, growth of women’s sports

Kim Davis PWHL Sirens

© New York Sirens

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

NEWARK -- NHL executive Kim Davis saw an opportunity to spread awareness of the importance of diversity in women’s hockey and she didn’t hesitate to take it.

Davis – the NHL’s senior executive vice president of social impact, growth initiatives and legislative affairs – was invited to drop the ceremonial puck before a PWHL game between the New York Sirens and the Montreal Victoire at Prudential Center on Sunday, the second day of the nationwide celebration of Black History Month.

“It’s a full circle moment because there are so many young girls here who are looking up to the players and players looking up to the senior women,” said Davis. “And it really is the importance of – as Billie Jean King says – ‘If you see it, you can be it.’ And for me, that’s what this game and our sport represents.

“Just the excitement of young women seeing another woman in a senior role drop the puck, you can feel the connection and the pride on both sides,” Davis added. “Me being extremely proud of them and them being proud that there was a senior woman that loves the sport of hockey.”

For the puck drop, Davis was joined by Sirens captain Micah Zandee-Hart and Victoire captain Marie-Philip Poulin at center ice.

"Hockey is a sport that we have to continue to build on inclusion and diversity," Sirens forward Jessie Eldridge said. "When we have someone of her caliber come to our game to try and push that, we want to push it in the communities, and we want more and more girls playing our sport. So, I think she’s an awesome representative."

Davis is in her seventh season with the NHL and said she’s seen “huge and substantive” growth in women’s hockey throughout that time. She mentioned the creation of the NHL’s Female Hockey Advisory Committee five years ago, plus the start of the PWHL, as two major examples of the growth of women’s hockey just in the last few years.

“Both from on the ice and off the ice, we have seen a spectacular amount of growth as it relates to the female demographic and that happens because of commitment, intentionality and, of course, impact,” Davis said.

Just as important as it is to build female support for the sport, Davis recognized the importance of allies supporting the initiative.

“As many women we see here in this stadium, we see an equal number of men,” Davis said. “And it’s important to understand that the growth of any sport, the growth of any movement requires not only those who are part of the movement but allies who also participate in the movement.”

Since Davis joined the NHL in 2017 under NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, she has led initiatives to develop and retain fans, particularly multi-cultural audiences.

“I’ve always been a proponent – throughout my entire career and my life – of women in leadership roles,” Davis said. “And so the importance of understanding the intersection of gender, race and ethnicity as it relates to women of color, to be able to see the representation here both as fans, as employees on and off the ice, it tells me that despite what might be appearing to be in some ways setbacks in our country and even across the globe that we should still be very encouraged by what opportunities lie in front of us for women and women of color.”

