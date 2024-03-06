James van Riemsdyk's kids help celebrate dad's 1,000th NHL game

It might be James van Riemsdyk’s special day, but it was his kids who stole the show.

With their dad playing in his 1,000th NHL game on Tuesday, van Riemsdyk’s two kids showed up to TD Garden in adorable outfits, and even brought a special sign.

Both his 3-year-old daughter and his 1-year-old son game dressed in custom sweatshirts with “van Riemsdyk 1000” on the back and the logos of the three teams he’s played for on the sleeve (Philadelphia Flyers, Toronto Maples Leafs, Boston Bruins).

His son had on a beanie with “1000” on the front.