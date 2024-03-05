Former Islanders team up for prank-style TV show promo

Trottier, Gillies, Bates crack wise with unsuspecting gas station customers

islanders prank show
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

Between them, Bryan Trottier, Trevor Gillies and Shawn Bates have over 1,800 NHL games played and at least one episode of a prank-style TV show under their belts.

The three former New York Islanders decided to have a little fun at a Shell gas station, putting on an "Impractical Jokers"-type show.

For the uninitiated, the TruTV/TBS hidden camera show has one improv player out in the world with two others feeding directions and lines to say through an earpiece. The show kicked off its 10th season in February of 2023.

The three former Islanders did their best impression of the show to some pretty funny results.

From making unsuspecting customers pull forward and backward multiple times before pumping gas to cracking up folks at the register, the trio had a pretty good time it appears.

The biggest laugh in the video came when a customer told Bates, a veteran of 10 NHL seasons with the Islanders and Boston Bruins that he "didn't look to athletic."

At that moment, Trottier and Gillies could barely contain their laughter, revealing themselves to the patron.

