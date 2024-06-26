Comedian Matt Friend talks 2024 NHL Awards, Blackhawks with NHL.com

Matt Friend is ready to make a big impression, literally. The stand-up comedian/impressionist is set to host the 2024 NHL Awards at Fontainebleau Las Vegas on Thursday. Friend is a rising star in comedy, recently performing at the White House Correspondents Dinner and headlining the Netflix Is A Joke Festival. NHL.com talked with Friend to get the scoop on what he has in store for the night and about his Chicago Blackhawks fandom.

What are you looking forward to most about those NHL awards?

“I'm excited. It's Vegas. It's definitely 'not' hockey's biggest night. Which is funny because you think an award show is ... No, it's like it's one of hockey's biggest nights and I'm excited to just celebrate this past season, see some players. And, you know, make everybody laugh because athletes are very serious. I'm excited to hopefully make these stoic, brilliant young athletes crack a smile.”

Is there anything you can tease about your bit?

“Well, there's a lot of material with the Final this year. Their locations are so far from each other. You could probably do like eight NHL awards on one flight. It's ridiculous. We'll talk about the Final, the season. We'll definitely get topical. It's the night of the presidential debate which, you know, I think that was probably fate. I'm excited to do some topical impressions and, you know, satire as well. Sports, pop culture [we’re] going to just bring a lot of energy to Vegas. I can't wait.”

Do you think there's any hockey impressions you can do best?

“You're going to tune in to find out. One hundred percent it's coming out. You're going to see maybe a [Connor] McDavid, maybe a Gary Bettman. You're going to see some stuff.”

Are you a big hockey fan?

“I grew up a big Blackhawks fan and I'm from Chicago, so I was in middle school and then high school when they started winning. And I have a vivid memory of watching the Blackhawks [score on] the Bruins twice in 17 seconds. My cousin was devastated. He's from Boston. It was one of the best moments ever. I was at the Cup Final when they won the third time. I was at that final game at United Center.”

So, you've seen the Stanley Cup before?

“I've seen the Cup before. Yeah, when it's my team. When I actually have stakes in it. Living in New York, too, I've gotten to know some people with the Rangers as well and they were very nice. They gave me my own jersey and had me over on the ice and we got to do some fun stuff.”

Are you excited about Connor Bedard?

“Very excited. I'm thinking it's really putting my career in perspective. I'm excited to be hosting an award show at 25 years old but this kid’s rookie of the year. This kid’s 18 years old and absolutely destroying this sport. I thought I was doing well, but at least I can get a drink legally. But yes, very excited to meet him.”