Lundqvist enjoys double wins with New York sports

Hockey Hall of Famer catches Jets win at MetLife Stadium, then Knicks victory at MSG, all in 1 day

Lunqvist at Jets game

© New York Jets

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

It was double the wins and double the fun for Henrik Lundqvist on Sunday.

The former New York Rangers goalie pulled a New York sports doubleheader, watching two games and two wins.

Lundqvist started his day at MetLife Stadium, where he saw the New York Jets beat the Cleveland Browns, 27-20.

“Hey Jets fans, Henrik Lundqvist here at MetLife,” Lundqvist said in a social media video posted by the Jets. “Honoring Nick [Mangold] today, and I’m hoping for a great day and a great game.”

After the win on the gridiron, the Hockey Hall of Famer made his way across the river to Madison Square Garden, a familiar venue, for the nightcap. There, per his Instagram account, he saw the New York Knicks take down the Brooklyn Nets, 134-98, to cap off the evening.

Talk about a good luck charm.

