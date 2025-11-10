Celebrini jokes he sees dentist ‘a couple times’ on Warriors broadcast

Sharks forward in attendance at NBA game with teammate Smith, joins broadcast booth

Celebrini at Warriors broadcast booth

© NBC Sports Bay Area

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Just a few days after chipping his tooth, Macklin Celebrini is already joking about having to go see the dentist.

The San Jose Sharks forward joined the broadcast booth during the Golden State Warriors NBA game against the Indiana Pacers at Chase Center on Sunday and, of course, was asked about his teeth (after losing a few last week).

“How often do you visit the dentist?” asked play-by-play broadcaster Bob Fitzgerald.

“A couple times,” Celebrini said, adding a joke about a recent trip to the doctor.

Celebrini chipped a few of his teeth during Friday’s 2-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets. By the time Saturday’s game rolled around, he had the teeth looking good as new.

He then talked about his older brother, Aiden, who plays at Boston University. The older Celebrini was drafted by the Vancouver Canucks in the 2023 NHL Draft but decided to return to college.

“He’s awesome,” Celebrini said of his brother on the broadcast. “We’re different players. He’s more defensive. He’s like [Warriors power forward] Draymond Green.”

Celebrini was at the game with his teammate, Will Smith, during their off day after back-to-back wins on Friday and Saturday.

