NHL teams get in holiday spirit before Christmas break

‘Twas the night before Christmas (Eve), when all through the NHL, the teams were stirring up some good Christmas fun.
The Minnesota Wild and Colorado Avalanche made sure to smile brightly for their awkward Christmas photos.
Players sport festive outfits, pose for awkward photos, give out presents
Carolina Hurricanes forward Jackson Blake tried to snuggle up to the big guy for a spot on the good list.
Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson put his Santa Claus hat on and handed out toys to patients at Children’s Health.
The Washington Capitals made gingerbread houses at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital’s pediatric unit.
Thanks to Toronto Maple Leafs fans, forward William Nylander didn’t have to go Christmas shopping for his dogs Pablo and Banksy.
The San Jose Sharks can’t escape Christmas inflatables after releasing their latest holiday hit.
The Boston Bruins decked themselves with ugly holiday sweaters and festive suits.
The NHL wishes a Merry Christmas to all and to all a goodnight.