James Hamblin's first NHL goal came with an assist from above.

The Edmonton Oilers forward snapped a shot into the top right corner of the net in the first period against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. Once the puck hit the twine, he knew who to thank.

Hamblin skated to the side, tapped his heart three times and appeared to say, "That's for you, Mom," before being hugged by teammates.

The Oilers posted a video of the heartwarming scene on social media.