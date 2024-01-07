Youth hockey players take ice for QMJHL's Mooseheads to cutest results

Halifax youth players, called Timbits, delight fans with entrances

Kids youth hockey team falling on entrance split

© Halifax Mooseheads

By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

These tiny hockey players know how to make a big entrance.

The Halifax Mooseheads of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League shared a video of their "Timbits" players entering the ice on Saturday for their between-periods game.

It may be the cutest taking of the ice ever recorded.

The Mooseheads routinely host youth games throughout their season. Players dressed in either red or white Tim Horton's jerseys hit the ice for a quick game. But when they skate through the big Mooseheads logo to get on the ice, some of them hit the ice literally.

Hey, it's tough for anyone of any age to go from walking on solid ground to skating on ice in a single step unless you've been doing it for decades like NHL players.

Whether it was a tumble-and-recovery or some kind of purposeful move with a little flair, all the of the entrances - even the routine ones - are super cute to watch.

Short Shifts

NHL best saves 2023-24 season

Save of the Season? Fleury goes full split for glove save, also makes amazing diving effort
Oliver Bjorkstrand cancels Airbnb after All Star selection

Bjorkstrand cancels San Diego Airbnb reservation after All-Star game selection
Dallas Stars host fan from Make A Wish Foundation

Stars spend day with young fan from Make-A-Wish Foundation
Adam Graves, Arron Asham PWHL New York ceremonial puck drop

Graves, Asham drop ceremonial puck at PWHL New York home opener
Will Ferrell Mookie Betts LA Kings chant

Ferrell, Betts, fire up Kings fans on Dodgers night in L.A.
NHL All Star Vatrano Anaheim Ducks family

Ducks forward Vatrano gets NHL All-Star news from baby daughter
NHL best goal 2023-24 season

Goal of the Season? McLeod spins around for sweet backhand goal
Patrice Bergeron announces Hilary Knight PWHL Boston captain

Bergeron welcomes Hilary Knight as inaugural team captain for PWHL Boston
Seattle Kraken enter Winter Classic through tossed fish

Kraken enter Winter Classic through tossed fish at T-Mobile Park
Seattle Kraken, Vegas Golden Knights Winter Classic outfits

Kraken, Golden Knights arrive to Winter Classic representing cities in style
Marshawn Lynch rocks Seattle Kraken Winter Classic jersey

Lynch rocks Kraken Winter Classic sweater before Seahawks game
Marc-Andre Fleury 1000 NHL games celebrated by Minnesota

Wild shower Fleury with flowers ahead of 1,000th NHL game
Short Shifts top stories 2023

Top NHL.com Short Shifts stories for 2023
Devils' Kevin Bahl billet family celebrates 100 NHL game

Bahl’s billet family supports him during 100th NHL game in Ottawa
Svechnikov hat trick Pyotr Kochetkov Hurricanes

Hurricanes teammate Kochetkov has gift for Svechnikov after hat trick
Wild Marc-Andre Fleury gets back at Brandon Duhaime

Fleury gets back at Duhaime for calling him '50' in interview
Trevor Zegras dedicates Michigan goal to fan battling cancer

Zegras dedicates ‘Michigan’ goal to young fan battling cancer
Jeremy Swayman dresses as Santa for Linus Ullmark's family

Swayman continues tradition of dressing up as Santa for Ullmark’s kids 