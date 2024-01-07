Youth hockey players take ice for QMJHL's Mooseheads to cutest results

The Mooseheads routinely host youth games throughout their season. Players dressed in either red or white Tim Horton's jerseys hit the ice for a quick game. But when they skate through the big Mooseheads logo to get on the ice, some of them hit the ice literally.

Hey, it's tough for anyone of any age to go from walking on solid ground to skating on ice in a single step unless you've been doing it for decades like NHL players.

Whether it was a tumble-and-recovery or some kind of purposeful move with a little flair, all the of the entrances - even the routine ones - are super cute to watch.