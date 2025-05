First baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. made sure he let his buddies know he would be there in person rooting them on.

"Go Leafs Go!" Guerrero Jr. said in the video. "See you later. I'm gonna be there."

Guerrero Jr. and Clement of course had to finish their own athletic endeavor in Toronto, hosting the Detroit Tigers Sunday afternoon.

The Maple Leafs won the first two games of the series before falling three straight. They won Game 6 by the score of 2-0 on Friday to force Game 7.