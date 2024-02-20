Gritty, Tortorella go 'Old School' with Flyers earmuffs giveaway

Mascot uses upcoming promotion to shield ears in press conference

Gritty_earmuffs
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

The Philadelphia Flyers are going "Old School" with their latest giveaway.

The team will give away Gritty Earmuffs on Feb. 27 to the first 10,000 fans at their game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, and to promote the event, the Flyers mascot starred in a promotional video that spoofs a scene from the 2003 comedy starring Luke Wilson, Vince Vaughn and Will Ferrell.

In the video, Flyers coach John Tortorella is about to start a press conference with Gritty in attendance. When it seems as if 'Torts' is going to use some salty language, one of Gritty's handlers tells him to put on the earmuffs to shield his innocent ears. 

It's similar to the scene in the film where Vaughn is telling his young son to form earmuffs with his hands to cover his ears when some adult language is used. 

Of course, Gritty has been known to push the family-friendly envelope. He went streaking during the 2019 NHL Stadium Series in Philadelphia, and on Saturday, during the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series, was seen running on the field without his clothes -- he would call it 'nakey' -- after they were stolen by Devils mascot NJ Devil.

Short Shifts

Marchand rocks gold jacket to 1,000th game ceremony

Rempe takes rookie lap at MetLife Stadium during 2024 Stadium Series

Giants, Jets welcome Rangers, Islanders to their house at 2024 Stadium Series

Messier, Trottier perform ceremonial puck drop before 2024 Stadium Series

Rangers, Islanders arrive at Stadium Series, share stage with firefighters, policemen

Ducks surprised by goalie coach Maharaj who talks fighting cancer, inspires hope

Former Devils stars Brodeur, Subban kick off 2024 NHL Stadium Series

NJ Devil pulls public prank on Gritty during 2024 Stadium Series

Jonas Brothers heat up MetLife Stadium with pregame performance

Devin Booker supports Red Wings before NBA Skills Challenge

Letang wears mullet wig, gushes over Jagr at Penguins practice

Flyers, Devils show up for NHL Stadium Series dressed as hometown characters

Stauber has shutout, goalie goal in same AHL game

Devils defenseman Bahl wears Giants helmet at Stadium Series skate

On eve of NHL Stadium Series, Gritty, NJ Devil team up for football trick shots at MetLife Stadium

For 2024 NHL Stadium Series, Samuelsson brings new flair to popular local dishes

Lightning unveil legacy third jerseys

Hurricanes share their best pickup lines in honor of Valentine’s Day