The Green Men return to Canucks game after 8-year hiatus

Vancouver super fans hype up crowd, dance next to penalty box

The Green Men return

© Vancouver Canucks

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

The Green Men are back like they never left.

The Vancouver Canucks super fans made a triumphant return during the team’s game against the Boston Bruins at Rogers Arena on Saturday.

For the first time in eight years, Force (Adam Forsyth) and Sully (Ryan Sullivan) donned their green full-body suits and took their place next to the opponent's penalty box.

Canucks fans gave the dynamic duo a loud ovation as they were shown on the arena’s video board.

In the first period, the Green Men were back to their old ways, dancing and attempting to distract Bruins forward James van Riemsdyk as he sat in the penalty box.

The duo teased on social media they had more fun stuff planned for the game.

In December 2009, the Green Men made their first appearance at Rogers Arena during a Canucks game against the Nashville Predators. The duo became a staple at Canucks games until retiring after the 2015 season. They were inducted into ESPN’s Hall of Fans in 2012.

