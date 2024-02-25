The Green Men return to Canucks game after 8-year hiatus

For the first time in eight years, Force (Adam Forsyth) and Sully (Ryan Sullivan) donned their green full-body suits and took their place next to the opponent's penalty box.

Canucks fans gave the dynamic duo a loud ovation as they were shown on the arena’s video board.

In the first period, the Green Men were back to their old ways, dancing and attempting to distract Bruins forward James van Riemsdyk as he sat in the penalty box.