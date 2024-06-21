NHL Foundation receives $75,000 donation toward girls hockey

NEW YORK -- "Inside Out 2," the follow-up to the Oscar-winning "Inside Out," was screened for over 100 girls' youth hockey players at the Paley Center for Media in New York on Thursday.

The special screening also came with a sizable $75,000 donation from the Congressional Hockey Challenge to the NHL Foundation’s Empowerment Grant Program for Girls Hockey.

"I think it's tremendous just because you're providing accessibility for the sport," Haley Skarupa, an Olympic gold medalist and three-time world champion who is now NHL Foundation U.S. ambassador and the U.S. Women’s National Team head scout, said of the donation before the screening. "Hockey, as we all know, is difficult to get into because the equipment is expensive, everything is expensive, so having those events, clinics, learn-to-play opportunities, free equipment to get out there is super important."

The mega-hit movie sequel, like the original, centers around the emotions of Riley, who herself is a youth hockey player. In the original, joining a youth hockey team helped Riley cope with her sadness after her family moved from Minnesota to San Francisco. The sequel features a now-teenaged Riley who is coming into her own on the ice.

The movie features the voice of Kendall Coyne Schofield, a member of the gold-medal winning 2018 USA Women's National Team and captain of PWHL champion Minnesota.