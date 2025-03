The Colorado Avalanche welcomed former Humboldt Broncos defenseman Layne Matechuk to participate in the ceremonial puck drop before the team’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday at Ball Arena.

Matechuk was a defenseman on the junior hockey team that was affected by a tragic bus accident in 2018. He suffered severe injuries in the accident.

On Tuesday, he fulfilled a lifelong dream in a heartwarming moment.