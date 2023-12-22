Panthers players loving newly-renovated War Memorial Auditorium

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Matthew Tkachuk and a few of his Florida Panthers teammates drove to practice Friday morning in style, making the short ride from their homes near the beach in souped-up golf carts.

The Panthers held their first workout at their long-awaited training facility outside downtown Fort Lauderdale as the team opened the doors to the Baptist Health Iceplex.

“I took the golf cart and was one of a handful of guys who did that,” Tkachuk said. “We have a very unique players’ parking lot out there. There are a couple of cars, some e-bikes, some golf carts. We have a little bit of everything.”

When complete, the complex will feature two ice sheets, a full-service bar and restaurant, a pro and team shop, and the wholly renovated War Memorial Auditorium.