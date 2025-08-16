Orioles' Mayo wears Panthers cleats on MLB Players Weekend, homers

First baseman grew up near Amerant Bank Arena, shows love for back-to-back Cup champs

Coby Mayo Panthers cleats split

© Baltimore Orioles

By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

It was Players Weekend across Major League Baseball but for Baltimore Orioles infielder Coby Mayo it was definitely Panthers weekend.

The 23-year-old rookie, a native of Coral Springs, Floirda, grew up just about 15 minutes north of Amerant Bank Arena and attended Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the home of the back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers.

The Orioles shared a video of the first baseman showing off the custom cleats, one of the ways MLB hopes to highlight the personalities of the game, on social media.

"My close friends and family know how much I love the Florida Panthers," Mayo said in the video. "Winning back-to-back Stanley Cups, I thought it would be a cool idea... My whole life I've been a huge fan. I just think it will be kind of cool to represent a part of me that not everyone knows."

Mayo and his cleats were in the lineup on Friday, so of course he homered in a 7-0 Orioles win over the Houston Astros.

Both the Orioles and Panthers shared a photo of Mayo rounding the bases in the cleats while clapping.

