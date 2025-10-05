‘FACEOFF: Inside the NHL’ Season 2, Episode 5 focuses on Jarvis’ young career

Episode 5: “Good Enough”

Players featured: Seth Jarvis

Episode synopsis: Carolina Hurricanes forward Seth Jarvis gives an inside look at how he has overcome his struggles with mental health and self-doubt that have plagued him throughout his career, and how he tries to keep positive while playing for a competitive team year in and year out.

Funniest moment: At Jarvis’s childhood home, his mom, Tracey, tells the camera crew to go to his room and see the vision board that he put together when he was 10 years old. Naturally, he has “Make the NHL” circled multiple times on the board. After grabbing the board, an embarrassed Jarvis leads the camera crew away from his room where it’s revealed that he has a giant poster of Sidney Crosby on his childhood bedroom door.

Moving moments: Early in the episode, Jarvis talks about his older brother, Kayden, who also serves as his skills coach. The two reminisce about playing sports together while growing up, and Jarvis shares how much Kayden means to him. “Everyone says we look identical now, which sucks because I called him ugly forever,” Jarvis joked. “He means probably more to me than he’ll ever know. He’s just the best.”

Quotable: After losing to the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Final, Jarvis reflects on the season and getting so close to his goal: “To fall short is something that drives you a little crazy," Jarvis said. "We got one win this time, but you need three more. Every time you lose you get more hungry. That Cup is always the thing we’re chasing.”

This is Hockey Life: The trade deadline is a stressful time for everyone, so Jarvis and teammate Jesperi Kotkaniemi went out for a round of golf, but of course were glued to their phones to keep up with all the moves. That’s where they heard the news that the Hurricanes had traded Mikko Rantanen to the Dallas Stars. “It might be my fault,” Jarvis joked to Kotkaniemi. “If I scored last night on that pass he gave me he might still be a Hurricane.”

Hockey Players, They’re Just Like Us: The episode opens with Jarvis giving a quick tour of his kitchen in Raleigh, which includes the appliance that every 23-year-old longs for: the air fryer. Jarvis cooks some chicken nuggets for the camera and enjoys a classic snack. “Maybe not fully cooked, but it builds character,” Jarvis said. “It builds your immune system.”