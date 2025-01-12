Eric Staal celebrated before Hurricanes game with number retirement ceremony

Former captain won Stanley Cup with team in 2006, holds handful of team records

By Kurt Dusterberg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Eric Staal, the leading scorer in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2006 when the Carolina Hurricanes won the Cup, had his jersey retired in a pregame ceremony before the Hurricanes hosted the Anaheim Ducks at Lenovo Center on Sunday.

A banner with his No. 12 was raised to the rafters, joining defenseman Glen Wesley (No. 2), Ron Francis (No.10) and Rod Brind'Amour (No.17).

“Overall, the memory that I have of being a Hurricane is being a champion,” Staal said. “I won a Stanley Cup. I only won one, and that’s not easy to win, and I won it here. There’s nothing better than that.”

Staal, the No. 2 pick in the 2003 NHL Draft, was the first Carolina draft pick to create a buzz after the Hartford Whalers relocated to Raleigh in 1997.

“The hype was there, so you (thought), OK, he better be good,” said Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour, who was the captain of the Cup-winning team. “That was what we were all hoping, and he was. You love it when they’re good people. You knew you’re going to like having that guy in your room however long (he was here). And we did.”

Staal was Hurricanes captain for seven seasons (2009-16) and is the team's leader in games (909), goals (322), assists (453) and points (775) since the franchise relocated from Hartford. But in 12 seasons in Carolina, the Hurricanes reached the playoffs just twice.

“My memories of being here are so overwhelmingly positive that it really takes away from some of those times,” Staal said. “There were some times that were really, really hard. But the highs were so significant that it really outweighs the times that were really tough.

“There were a few years there where I put a lot of pressure on myself as a leader, and we just struggled. You can’t say everything you feel all the time. You have to learn to speak the way you should within your team. But it helped grow me as a player and a person.”

Staal’s best season was 2005-06, when he had a career-high 100 points (45 goals, 55 assists) and helped the Hurricanes win the Stanley Cup, leading the playoffs with 28 points (nine goals, 19 assists) in 25 games. But he also enjoyed a stretch of four seasons when he played with his brother, Jordan Staal, the current Hurricanes captain.

“Obviously, me leaving left a lot on his shoulders, and it was challenging for him for a couple years after I left,” Staal said. “But I’m super proud of how they’ve come through those times. They have a great core and culture of how to be successful, and Jordan is a massive part of that. I’m grateful to have spent the time together.”

Staal participated in a fan reception earlier on Sunday, an event which made him realize the impact he had on growing hockey in a new market.

“I don’t know how many of them had pictures when they were little,” Staal said. “(They said) ‘You’re the reason why I got into hockey.’ It’s super humbling and really, really cool to experience and listen to people talk about their stories.”

Staal retired after the 2022-23 season, earning 1,063 points (455 goals, 608 assists) in 1,365 games with the Hurricanes, New York Rangers, Minnesota Wild, Buffalo Sabres, Montreal Canadiens and Florida Panthers. He and his wife, Tanya, are raising their three sons – ages 15, 13 and 10 – in Minnesota.

“Lots of Saturdays in a row,” the 40-year-old dad said with a smile. “Time goes fast. I help with the school drop offs and I’m helping coach. Post-3 o’clock in the afternoon, I’m here, there and everywhere. It’s been good. I’ve been in a good spot.”

One day, he might get back to playing a larger role in hockey.

“I probably would say at some point I would like to get back in the game somehow,” Staal said. “But with the ages our kids are, I would have a hard time leaving or being gone from their tournaments or games. I feel like this is a season when I can invest in them and their time. That’s been a real treat.”

