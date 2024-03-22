Red Wings captain Larkin gifts signed stick, tickets to Special Olympics athlete

The Detroit Red Wings and captain Dylan Larkin recognized World Down Syndrome Day by bringing in a special guest on game day.

Blake, a 16-year-old Special Olympics poly hockey athlete, got the VIP treatment from the team on Thursday.

Larkin entered the locker room to surprise the big fan with a stick, later signing it. Blake had a pair of socks and a T-shirt for Larkin, who tried on the shirt and said he would wear the socks to the team's game against the New York Islanders at Little Caesars Arena.