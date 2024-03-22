Red Wings captain Larkin gifts signed stick, tickets to Special Olympics athlete

On World Down Syndrome Day, forward hosts special guest and family

Larkin blake world down syndrome
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

The Detroit Red Wings and captain Dylan Larkin recognized World Down Syndrome Day by bringing in a special guest on game day.

Blake, a 16-year-old Special Olympics poly hockey athlete, got the VIP treatment from the team on Thursday.

Larkin entered the locker room to surprise the big fan with a stick, later signing it. Blake had a pair of socks and a T-shirt for Larkin, who tried on the shirt and said he would wear the socks to the team's game against the New York Islanders at Little Caesars Arena.

Larkin had more in store for his new friend. The veteran forward signed the stick he presented to Blake and then gifted him tickets for him and the family to the game.

