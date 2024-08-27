Dierks Bentley skates with Predators, shows off hockey skills

His new teammates were more than impressed with the singer’s puck skills.

“Dierks did great,” defenseman Roman Josi said in the video. “He actually came in on a tough drill, a lot of stick-handling, a lot of passing. [He] got some scrimmage shots, and he even did the bag skate, so he was pretty good.”

Forward Ryan O'Reilly thought Bentley “really came to life” on the ice and warned teammate Filip Forsberg to “get it together because Dierksy was moving well out there.” He then dubbed the musician their new “little country meatball.”

At the end of the video, Bentley called the skate a “Beer League Hockey Fantasy Camp.”

Bentley is a huge hockey fan and a proud hockey dad. Last year, he hosted the 2023 NHL Awards in Nashville.