Dierks Bentley skates with Predators, shows off hockey skills

Country music star impresses new teammates in video

Dierks and Preds

© Nashville Predators

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Dierks Bentley traded in his guitar for a hockey stick on Tuesday.

The country music artist threw on a pair of skates and joined the Nashville Predators on the ice in a video posted by the team on social media.

Bentley participated in stick-handling drills before joining the Predators for a scrimmage.

His new teammates were more than impressed with the singer’s puck skills.

“Dierks did great,” defenseman Roman Josi said in the video. “He actually came in on a tough drill, a lot of stick-handling, a lot of passing. [He] got some scrimmage shots, and he even did the bag skate, so he was pretty good.”

Forward Ryan O'Reilly thought Bentley “really came to life” on the ice and warned teammate Filip Forsberg to “get it together because Dierksy was moving well out there.” He then dubbed the musician their new “little country meatball.”

At the end of the video, Bentley called the skate a “Beer League Hockey Fantasy Camp.”

Bentley is a huge hockey fan and a proud hockey dad. Last year, he hosted the 2023 NHL Awards in Nashville.

Short Shifts

Blue Jays’ Guerrero Jr. trades baseball for Maple Leafs hat

Panthers put Stanley Cup-inspired design at center ice

Summer with Stanley blog

Kulikov brings Stanley Cup to youth hockey players in Fort Lauderdale

Keanu Reeves signs 1-day contract with OHL’s Windsor Spitfires

Luongo eats gnocchi poutine out of Stanley Cup in Quebec

Verhaeghe takes Cup home for 2nd time, shares time with fans, family

Luongo gets shoutout on WWE Monday Night Raw

Moulson helps with new children's book meant to inspire young athletes

Tkachuk, Tatum split 1st pitch duties in St. Louis

Ekblad savors Cup day with fans at Ontario rink

Gronkowski goes lefty, scores, hypes up crowd at Fanatics Fest NYC

Bennett brings Stanley Cup to East Gwillimbury, greets fans

Brady shows off puck-handling skills ahead of Fanatics Fest NYC

Zito gives Stanley Cup full Milwaukee experience, including frozen custard

Quebec Remparts to retire Marchessault’s number this season

Rodrigues brings Stanley Cup back to Boston University

Panthers assistant coach Ruutu does some reading with Stanley Cup