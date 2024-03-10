Andreychuk, Richards inducted to Lightning Hall of Fame

Teammates won Stanley Cup in 2004, first ever championship for Tampa Bay

Richards and Andreychuk Lightning HoF cropped

© Tampa Bay Lightning

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

The annual Tampa Bay Lightning Alumni Weekend was a little extra special for Dave Andreychuk and Brad Richards.

On Friday night, the former Lightning forwards were inducted as the second class of the Lightning Hall of Fame at Amalie Arena.

On Saturday, the two Tampa Bay legends were honored -- as well as the rest of the 2004 championship team -- before the Lightning's game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

PHI@TBL: Lightning celebrate Stanley Cup anniversary

Richards and Andreychuk played seven and four seasons with the Lightning, consecutively. They helped lead the team to its first-ever Stanley Cup in the 2003-04 season.

That year, Richards won the Conn Smythe Trophy, given to the most valuable player in the postseason, after he set the League record for most game-winning goals in a single postseason with seven. That record still stands.

On Friday he tasked his son, Luca, with finding his name on the Conn Smythe.

Andreychuk played one more season for the Lightning after the 2003-04 Stanley Cup run before retiring in 2006. He was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2017.

