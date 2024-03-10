Andreychuk, Richards inducted to Lightning Hall of Fame

The annual Tampa Bay Lightning Alumni Weekend was a little extra special for Dave Andreychuk and Brad Richards.
On Friday night, the former Lightning forwards were inducted as the second class of the Lightning Hall of Fame at Amalie Arena.
Teammates won Stanley Cup in 2004, first ever championship for Tampa Bay
On Saturday, the two Tampa Bay legends were honored -- as well as the rest of the 2004 championship team -- before the Lightning's game against the Philadelphia Flyers.
Richards and Andreychuk played seven and four seasons with the Lightning, consecutively. They helped lead the team to its first-ever Stanley Cup in the 2003-04 season.
That year, Richards won the Conn Smythe Trophy, given to the most valuable player in the postseason, after he set the League record for most game-winning goals in a single postseason with seven. That record still stands.
On Friday he tasked his son, Luca, with finding his name on the Conn Smythe.
Andreychuk played one more season for the Lightning after the 2003-04 Stanley Cup run before retiring in 2006. He was elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2017.