Andreychuk, Richards inducted to Lightning Hall of Fame

Richards and Andreychuk played seven and four seasons with the Lightning, consecutively. They helped lead the team to its first-ever Stanley Cup in the 2003-04 season.

That year, Richards won the Conn Smythe Trophy, given to the most valuable player in the postseason, after he set the League record for most game-winning goals in a single postseason with seven. That record still stands.

On Friday he tasked his son, Luca, with finding his name on the Conn Smythe.